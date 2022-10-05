Insider Buying: CyanConnode Holdings plc (LON:CYAN) Insider Buys 72,340 Shares of Stock

CyanConnode Holdings plc (LON:CYAN – Get Rating) insider Heather Peacock acquired 72,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 12 ($0.14) per share, with a total value of £8,680.80 ($10,489.13).

Heather Peacock also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 30th, Heather Peacock sold 989 shares of CyanConnode stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 11 ($0.13), for a total value of £108.79 ($131.45).

CyanConnode Price Performance

LON CYAN opened at GBX 11.55 ($0.14) on Wednesday. CyanConnode Holdings plc has a twelve month low of GBX 11 ($0.13) and a twelve month high of GBX 29.85 ($0.36). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.67, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.26. The stock has a market capitalization of £27.29 million and a PE ratio of -13.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 14.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 15.12.

About CyanConnode

CyanConnode Holdings plc engages in the design, development, and sale of Narrowband radio frequency (RF) mesh networks that enable Omni Internet of Things (IoT) communications in the United Kingdom, India, Thailand, rest of Europe, and internationally. It offers wireless communication technology for smart electricity, gas, and water metering; lighting control; and IoT.

