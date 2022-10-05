Insider Buying: Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust plc (LON:ORIT) Insider Acquires 14,489 Shares of Stock

Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust plc (LON:ORIT – Get Rating) insider Philip Austin bought 14,489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 103 ($1.24) per share, for a total transaction of £14,923.67 ($18,032.47).

Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of ORIT opened at GBX 105.44 ($1.27) on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 112.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 111.82. Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust plc has a 12 month low of GBX 92.72 ($1.12) and a 12 month high of GBX 118.20 ($1.43). The company has a market cap of £595.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,310.00.

Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were paid a dividend of GBX 1.31 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a yield of 1.16%. Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 63.25%.

About Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust

Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust plc operates as a closed end investment company in Europe and Australia. The company also focuses on building and operating a diversified portfolio of renewable energy assets. As of December 31, 2021, it owned a portfolio of 31 renewable energy assets covering the operational capacity of 290 MW.

