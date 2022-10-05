Insider Buying: Redrow plc (LON:RDW) Insider Acquires 11,500 Shares of Stock

Redrow plc (LON:RDW – Get Rating) insider Andrew Nicholas Hewson bought 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 423 ($5.11) per share, with a total value of £48,645 ($58,778.40).

Andrew Nicholas Hewson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 14th, Andrew Nicholas Hewson bought 20,000 shares of Redrow stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 520 ($6.28) per share, with a total value of £104,000 ($125,664.57).

Redrow Stock Up 3.0 %

RDW stock opened at GBX 423.20 ($5.11) on Wednesday. Redrow plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 379.20 ($4.58) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 717.80 ($8.67). The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 513.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 518.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 3.08. The company has a market capitalization of £1.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 742.46.

Redrow Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be issued a dividend of GBX 22 ($0.27) per share. This is an increase from Redrow’s previous dividend of $10.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 4.62%. Redrow’s dividend payout ratio is 50.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RDW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Redrow to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Berenberg Bank downgraded Redrow to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from GBX 1,000 ($12.08) to GBX 510 ($6.16) in a report on Monday, September 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Redrow currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 767 ($9.27).

About Redrow

(Get Rating)

Redrow plc focuses on housebuilding activities in the United Kingdom. It is involved in acquiring land; and develops and sells residential housing properties. Redrow plc was founded in 1974 and is based in Flintshire, the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

