Insider Buying: Redrow plc (LON:RDW) Insider Acquires 11,500 Shares of Stock

Redrow plc (LON:RDW – Get Rating) insider Andrew Nicholas Hewson bought 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 423 ($5.11) per share, with a total value of £48,645 ($58,778.40).
Andrew Nicholas Hewson also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, July 14th, Andrew Nicholas Hewson bought 20,000 shares of Redrow stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 520 ($6.28) per share, with a total value of £104,000 ($125,664.57).
Redrow Stock Up 3.0 %
RDW stock opened at GBX 423.20 ($5.11) on Wednesday. Redrow plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 379.20 ($4.58) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 717.80 ($8.67). The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 513.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 518.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 3.08. The company has a market capitalization of £1.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 742.46.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RDW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Redrow to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Berenberg Bank downgraded Redrow to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from GBX 1,000 ($12.08) to GBX 510 ($6.16) in a report on Monday, September 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Redrow currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 767 ($9.27).
About Redrow
Redrow plc focuses on housebuilding activities in the United Kingdom. It is involved in acquiring land; and develops and sells residential housing properties. Redrow plc was founded in 1974 and is based in Flintshire, the United Kingdom.
