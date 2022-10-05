Insider Buying: Saga plc (LON:SAGA) Insider Purchases 212,249 Shares of Stock

Saga plc (LON:SAGA – Get Rating) insider Peter Bazalgette acquired 212,249 shares of Saga stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 94 ($1.14) per share, for a total transaction of £199,514.06 ($241,075.47).

Saga Stock Down 1.5 %

LON:SAGA opened at GBX 89.51 ($1.08) on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 151.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 190.54. The company has a market cap of £125.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.52. Saga plc has a 52-week low of GBX 81 ($0.98) and a 52-week high of GBX 369.80 ($4.47). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.78, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Get Saga alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Saga from GBX 155 ($1.87) to GBX 92 ($1.11) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th.

Saga Company Profile

Saga plc provides general insurance, package and cruise holidays, and personal finance products and services in the United Kingdom. The company operates in three segments: Insurance, Travel, and Other Businesses and Central Costs. It offers car, home, health, travel, landlord, boat, motorhome, caravan, pet, personal accident, breakdown cover, building, content, renter, holiday, and holiday home insurance.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Saga Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saga and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.