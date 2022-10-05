Insider Selling: Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) SVP Sells 176,299 Shares of Stock

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 176,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $25,062,665.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,374,986.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Apple Stock Up 2.6 %

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $146.10 on Wednesday. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $129.04 and a 1-year high of $182.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $159.45 and a 200 day moving average of $155.10. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $82.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.97 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.71% and a return on equity of 152.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Apple

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.18%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 4.5% during the third quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 368,639 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $50,946,000 after acquiring an additional 16,003 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.3% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 191,723 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $26,496,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.3% during the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 315,540 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $43,607,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 6.1% during the third quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC now owns 162,998 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $22,526,000 after acquiring an additional 9,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.3% during the third quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 35,661 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,928,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. 57.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AAPL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $139.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. set a $175.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, July 29th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Barclays set a $169.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.13.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

Further Reading

