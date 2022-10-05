Insider Selling: Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) CFO Sells 40,293 Shares of Stock

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Rating) CFO William J. Burns sold 40,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.91, for a total transaction of $1,245,456.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 206,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,370,891.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of CCRN stock opened at $33.59 on Wednesday. Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $15.26 and a one year high of $34.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 2.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.89.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. Cross Country Healthcare had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 60.23%. The firm had revenue of $753.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $741.57 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the second quarter worth $1,371,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 134.1% in the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 81,117 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,690,000 after acquiring an additional 46,465 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 53.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 293,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,118,000 after acquiring an additional 102,583 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 21.4% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 34,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $727,000 after acquiring an additional 6,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. increased its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 38.9% in the second quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 24,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 6,863 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Barrington Research cut their price objective on shares of Cross Country Healthcare to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.75.

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Nurse and Allied Staffing and Physician Staffing. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, local nurses, and allied staffing; staffing solutions for registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and clinical and non-clinical professionals on long-term contract assignments, as well as workforce solutions, including MSP, RPO, and consulting services.

