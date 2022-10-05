Insider Selling: Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) CEO Sells 3,300 Shares of Stock

Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) CEO David Powers sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.24, for a total transaction of $1,040,292.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 97,672 shares in the company, valued at $30,790,121.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

David Powers also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 12th, David Powers sold 2,925 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.50, for a total transaction of $1,022,287.50.

Deckers Outdoor Stock Performance

Shares of Deckers Outdoor stock opened at $334.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $324.72 and a 200-day moving average of $286.44. The stock has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a PE ratio of 20.56 and a beta of 0.87. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 52-week low of $212.93 and a 52-week high of $448.07.

Deckers Outdoor ( NYSE:DECK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The textile maker reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $614.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $575.31 million. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 29.72%. Equities research analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deckers Outdoor announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, July 28th that permits the company to buyback $1.20 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the textile maker to buy up to 14.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DECK shares. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $407.00 to $415.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $487.00 to $477.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $350.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $407.00 to $415.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $381.10.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Deckers Outdoor

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DECK. Commerce Bank bought a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the fourth quarter worth about $274,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 1,741.3% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,211 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,909,000 after acquiring an additional 4,928 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 52.7% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 19,779 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,245,000 after acquiring an additional 6,825 shares during the last quarter. Mane Global Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the fourth quarter worth about $6,264,000. Finally, Lindenwold Advisors bought a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the fourth quarter worth about $497,000. Institutional investors own 97.45% of the company’s stock.

About Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

Featured Articles

