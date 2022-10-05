Insider Selling: Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA) Major Shareholder Sells 343,072 Shares of Stock

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating) major shareholder Barry Canton sold 343,072 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.12, for a total transaction of $1,070,384.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,212,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,783,733.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Ginkgo Bioworks Stock Up 12.1 %

Shares of DNA opened at $3.52 on Wednesday. Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.09 and a 12-month high of $15.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.98 and its 200 day moving average is $3.06. The company has a current ratio of 11.84, a quick ratio of 11.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ginkgo Bioworks

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DNA. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the 4th quarter worth $92,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 4,326.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,197,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,948,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170,097 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the 4th quarter worth $220,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks during the 4th quarter valued at $170,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks during the 4th quarter valued at $135,000. 53.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Ginkgo Bioworks Company Profile

A number of analysts have weighed in on DNA shares. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from $11.50 to $14.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from $11.50 to $4.35 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Ginkgo Bioworks in a report on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on Ginkgo Bioworks from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.41.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. The company serves various end markets, including specialty chemicals, agriculture, food, consumer products, and pharmaceuticals.

