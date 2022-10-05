Insider Selling: Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) SVP Sells 6,910 Shares of Stock

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) SVP John Page sold 6,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.48, for a total transaction of $1,115,826.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,236,817.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NYSE:KEYS opened at $168.65 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $165.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $151.80. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $127.93 and a 52 week high of $209.08. The company has a market capitalization of $30.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.02.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.24. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 32.13% and a net margin of 21.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 5.3% during the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,621 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital grew its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 9.3% during the third quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 1,889 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Amundi grew its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 15.3% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 502,442 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $69,625,000 after purchasing an additional 66,673 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC grew its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 57.3% during the second quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 2,934 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 134.7% during the second quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 3,072 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on KEYS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $200.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $151.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $169.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $196.23.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

