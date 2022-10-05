Insider Selling: Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA) Major Shareholder Sells 99,968 Shares of Stock

Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA – Get Rating) major shareholder Brian M. Isern sold 99,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.67, for a total transaction of $1,066,658.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 712,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,605,149.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Tricida Stock Up 6.9 %

TCDA stock opened at $11.82 on Wednesday. Tricida, Inc. has a one year low of $4.10 and a one year high of $13.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.12.

Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.03. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tricida, Inc. will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Tricida in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,495,000. Deep Track Capital LP grew its stake in Tricida by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Deep Track Capital LP now owns 2,652,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,805,000 after acquiring an additional 317,550 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Tricida by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 887,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,486,000 after acquiring an additional 12,471 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Tricida during the 2nd quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, J. Goldman & Co LP purchased a new stake in shares of Tricida during the 1st quarter valued at $2,238,000.

Tricida, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of veverimer (TRC101), a non-absorbed orally-administered polymer that has completed Phase III trial to treat metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease by binding and removing acid from the gastrointestinal track.

