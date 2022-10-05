Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $50.86.

INSM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Insmed from $46.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Insmed to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.

Get Insmed alerts:

Insmed Stock Performance

Shares of INSM opened at $23.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.24, a quick ratio of 5.34 and a current ratio of 5.93. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.60 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.50. Insmed has a 1 year low of $16.41 and a 1 year high of $34.44.

Insider Transactions at Insmed

Insmed ( NASDAQ:INSM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $65.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.92 million. Insmed had a negative net margin of 188.04% and a negative return on equity of 154.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.94) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Insmed will post -3.4 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO William Lewis sold 216,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.84, for a total value of $6,035,712.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 256,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,146,973.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 314,355 shares of company stock valued at $8,279,853 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Insmed

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Insmed by 2.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,222,623 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $319,910,000 after acquiring an additional 364,362 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its holdings in Insmed by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,797,941 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $74,895,000 after purchasing an additional 242,092 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG grew its holdings in Insmed by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 3,551,776 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $83,467,000 after purchasing an additional 30,915 shares in the last quarter. Fairmount Funds Management LLC grew its holdings in Insmed by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Fairmount Funds Management LLC now owns 1,948,784 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,796,000 after purchasing an additional 635,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Suvretta Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Insmed by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 1,318,432 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,983,000 after purchasing an additional 236,900 shares in the last quarter.

Insmed Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Insmed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insmed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.