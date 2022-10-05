Inspire Faithward Mid Cap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:GLRY) Trading Up 3.2%

Inspire Faithward Mid Cap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:GLRY – Get Rating) was up 3.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $21.68 and last traded at $21.68. Approximately 506 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 5,759 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.01.

Inspire Faithward Mid Cap Momentum ETF Trading Up 3.2 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.25 and its 200-day moving average is $22.39.

