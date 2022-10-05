Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) Director Sells $3,477,000.00 in Stock

Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) Director Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.80, for a total value of $3,477,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,174,501. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Insulet Stock Performance

NASDAQ PODD opened at $244.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.95 billion, a PE ratio of 488.54 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $256.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $239.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 4.69 and a quick ratio of 3.54. Insulet Co. has a 1-year low of $181.00 and a 1-year high of $324.81.

Get Insulet alerts:

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $299.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.87 million. Insulet had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 13.83%. Insulet’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Insulet Co. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Insulet

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PODD. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Insulet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Insulet by 261.3% in the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 112 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Insulet by 310.7% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 115 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its stake in shares of Insulet by 153.6% in the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 142 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Insulet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PODD. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Insulet from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Citigroup increased their target price on Insulet to $260.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Insulet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BTIG Research increased their target price on Insulet to $285.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Insulet from $244.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $295.23.

About Insulet

(Get Rating)

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Insulet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insulet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.