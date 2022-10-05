Intermediate Capital Group plc (LON:ICP) Insider Kathryn Purves Acquires 10,000 Shares of Stock

Intermediate Capital Group plc (LON:ICP – Get Rating) insider Kathryn Purves bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 974 ($11.77) per share, with a total value of £97,400 ($117,689.71).

Intermediate Capital Group Stock Performance

LON ICP opened at GBX 1,083.50 ($13.09) on Wednesday. Intermediate Capital Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 937 ($11.32) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,493 ($30.12). The company has a market capitalization of £3.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 576.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,329.72 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,447.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.34, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,545 ($30.75) price objective on shares of Intermediate Capital Group in a research note on Friday, July 22nd.

Intermediate Capital Group Company Profile

Intermediate Capital Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct it specializes in private debt, credit and equity investments. It invests in middle market, mature, growth capital, reinvestment, industry consolidations, bridge financing, restructuring of a shareholder base, acquisitions, public to private transactions with or without private equity backing, leveraged and acquisition finance, leveraged credit, partnership equity, management buyouts and management buyins, secondary investments, development capital, public quoted company finance, off-balance-sheet finance, refinancing and recapitalizations, and pre-IPO financing.

