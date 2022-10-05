International Media Acquisition (NASDAQ:IMAQU) Shares Down 0.5%

International Media Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IMAQU – Get Rating) shares traded down 0.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $10.15 and last traded at $10.15. 101 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 2,827 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.20.

International Media Acquisition Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.13.

Get International Media Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On International Media Acquisition

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in International Media Acquisition stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in International Media Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IMAQU – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

About International Media Acquisition

International Media Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the media and entertainment sector. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in North Brunswick, New Jersey.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for International Media Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Media Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.