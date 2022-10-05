Invesco Asia Trust plc (LON:IAT) Insider Myriam Madden Acquires 1,500 Shares

Invesco Asia Trust plc (LON:IAT – Get Rating) insider Myriam Madden purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 319 ($3.85) per share, with a total value of £4,785 ($5,781.78).

Invesco Asia Trust stock opened at GBX 325.50 ($3.93) on Wednesday. Invesco Asia Trust plc has a one year low of GBX 298 ($3.60) and a one year high of GBX 378 ($4.57). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 332.04 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 331.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of £217.61 million and a P/E ratio of 493.18.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 3rd will be issued a GBX 7.20 ($0.09) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. Invesco Asia Trust’s payout ratio is currently 23.18%.

Invesco Asia Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Invesco Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by INVESCO Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Asia and Australia. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

