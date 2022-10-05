Investors Buy High Volume of Vertical Aerospace Call Options (NYSE:EVTL)

Vertical Aerospace Ltd. (NYSE:EVTL – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors purchased 10,227 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 124% compared to the typical daily volume of 4,575 call options.

Vertical Aerospace Trading Up 11.0 %

Shares of NYSE EVTL opened at $10.76 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.25. Vertical Aerospace has a 12-month low of $2.72 and a 12-month high of $18.44.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EVTL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Vertical Aerospace from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Vertical Aerospace in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Vertical Aerospace Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Polar Capital Holdings Plc acquired a new position in Vertical Aerospace during the 1st quarter worth about $154,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vertical Aerospace during the 1st quarter worth about $910,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Vertical Aerospace by 1,048.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 32,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 29,510 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Vertical Aerospace by 54.4% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 10,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 3,651 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Vertical Aerospace during the 1st quarter valued at about $198,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Vertical Aerospace Ltd., an aerospace and technology company, engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling zero operating emission electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft for use in the advanced air mobility. It offers VX4, an eVTOL aircraft. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

