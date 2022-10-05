Investors Buy High Volume of Vertical Aerospace Call Options (NYSE:EVTL)

Vertical Aerospace Ltd. (NYSE:EVTL – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors purchased 10,227 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 124% compared to the typical daily volume of 4,575 call options.
Vertical Aerospace Trading Up 11.0 %
Shares of NYSE EVTL opened at $10.76 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.25. Vertical Aerospace has a 12-month low of $2.72 and a 12-month high of $18.44.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
EVTL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Vertical Aerospace from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Vertical Aerospace in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Vertical Aerospace Company Profile
Vertical Aerospace Ltd., an aerospace and technology company, engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling zero operating emission electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft for use in the advanced air mobility. It offers VX4, an eVTOL aircraft. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Bristol, the United Kingdom.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vertical Aerospace (EVTL)
- Don’t Give Up on These Q3 Losers
- The Anatomy of a Great Pension Plan
- 3 Safe Earnings Plays for a Risk-Off Market
- Tyson Foods Takes a Lickin’ and Keeps on Tickin’ Lower
- Small-Cap Catalyst Pharma Is Among Market’s Best Price Performers
Receive News & Ratings for Vertical Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertical Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.