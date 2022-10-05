Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO)

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 38,229 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 874% compared to the average volume of 3,923 call options.

Institutional Trading of Melco Resorts & Entertainment

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth about $38,248,000. ARGA Investment Management LP raised its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 25,974,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,351,000 after purchasing an additional 4,669,521 shares in the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP raised its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 11,561,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,479,000 after purchasing an additional 2,912,040 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 158.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,418,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,905,000 after buying an additional 1,480,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 4,068.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,267,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,286,000 after buying an additional 1,236,735 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.87% of the company’s stock.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of MLCO opened at $7.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.61 and a 200-day moving average of $5.87. Melco Resorts & Entertainment has a one year low of $4.06 and a one year high of $12.40. The company has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of -4.42 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.09, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.33.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Melco Resorts & Entertainment ( NASDAQ:MLCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $296.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.51 million. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative net margin of 48.76% and a negative return on equity of 106.14%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Melco Resorts & Entertainment will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

MLCO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.25.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Company Profile

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

