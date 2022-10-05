Investors Buy Large Volume of JetBlue Airways Call Options (NASDAQ:JBLU)

JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders purchased 18,615 call options on the company. This is an increase of 15% compared to the average daily volume of 16,235 call options.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JetBlue Airways

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,275,634 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $437,671,000 after buying an additional 379,060 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,284,127 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $138,798,000 after purchasing an additional 499,600 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,074,312 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $135,659,000 after purchasing an additional 2,366,863 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 8,069,369 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $67,541,000 after purchasing an additional 38,919 shares during the period. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 6,983,054 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $104,397,000 after purchasing an additional 204,820 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.18% of the company’s stock.

JetBlue Airways Trading Up 8.3 %

Shares of JBLU opened at $7.19 on Wednesday. JetBlue Airways has a 52-week low of $6.49 and a 52-week high of $16.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.01 and its 200-day moving average is $9.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.25 and a beta of 1.47.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JetBlue Airways ( NASDAQ:JBLU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The transportation company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.36). JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 5.53% and a negative return on equity of 15.20%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.64) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 63.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that JetBlue Airways will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on JBLU. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on JetBlue Airways from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Melius started coverage on JetBlue Airways in a research report on Monday, August 15th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. StockNews.com lowered JetBlue Airways from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered JetBlue Airways from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on JetBlue Airways to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.61.

JetBlue Airways Company Profile

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air passenger transportation services. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 8 Airbus A220 aircraft, 21 Airbus A321neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 107 destinations in the 31 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

