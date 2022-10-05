Investors Buy Large Volume of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Put Options (NYSEARCA:XHB)

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders purchased 23,403 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 77% compared to the typical daily volume of 13,222 put options.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Price Performance

XHB opened at $59.32 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.72. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a 1 year low of $51.23 and a 1 year high of $86.61.

Get SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,757,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 8,827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Lindenwold Advisors acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $225,000.

About SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.