Investors Purchase Large Volume of Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bear 2x Shares Call Options (NYSEARCA:DRIP)

Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bear 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:DRIP – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 9,364 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 408% compared to the average volume of 1,845 call options.

Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bear 2x Shares Stock Performance

DRIP stock opened at $14.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.33. Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bear 2x Shares has a 52 week low of $13.26 and a 52 week high of $64.40.

Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bear 2x Shares

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bear 2x Shares by 4,034.2% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 580,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,339,000 after acquiring an additional 566,242 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bear 2x Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,321,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bear 2x Shares by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares in the last quarter. Trek Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bear 2x Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $14,568,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC boosted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bear 2x Shares by 621.1% in the 2nd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 85,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,101,000 after purchasing an additional 73,261 shares in the last quarter.

