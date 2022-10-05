Ipsen S.A. (OTCMKTS:IPSEY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Ipsen S.A. (OTCMKTS:IPSEY – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $104.83.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on IPSEY shares. Cheuvreux upgraded shares of Ipsen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a €110.00 ($112.24) price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 26th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Ipsen from €117.00 ($119.39) to €102.00 ($104.08) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Ipsen from €98.00 ($100.00) to €102.00 ($104.08) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Ipsen from €95.00 ($96.94) to €100.00 ($102.04) in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Ipsen in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company.

Ipsen Stock Performance

Ipsen stock opened at $24.81 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.43. Ipsen has a one year low of $21.17 and a one year high of $32.51.

About Ipsen

Ipsen SA operates as a biopharmaceutical company worldwide. The company provides drugs in the areas of oncology, neuroscience, gastroenterology, cognitive disorders, and rare diseases. It offers Somatuline for neuroendocrine tumors and acromegaly; Decapeptyl for the treatment of advanced metastatic prostate cancer; Cabometyx for renal cell and second-line hepatocellular carcinoma; Onivyde for second-line metastatic pancreatic cancer; Dysport for motor muscular disorders and medical aesthetics; NutropinAq for growth failure in children due to growth hormone (GH) deficiency, turner syndrome, chronic renal failure, and GH deficiency in adults; and Increlex for growth failure in children and adolescents.

