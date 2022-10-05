iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IEF) Stock Price Up 0.2%

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IEF – Get Rating) shares rose 0.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $97.70 and last traded at $97.14. Approximately 7,354,437 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 14% from the average daily volume of 8,573,377 shares. The stock had previously closed at $96.94.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.29.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.