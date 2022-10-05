iShares Biotechnology ETF (NYSEARCA:IBB) Stock Price Up 2.9%

iShares Biotechnology ETF (NYSEARCA:IBB – Get Rating) were up 2.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $123.04 and last traded at $122.65. Approximately 1,774,667 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 2,467,892 shares. The stock had previously closed at $119.24.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $124.30 and its 200-day moving average is $121.98.

