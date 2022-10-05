iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) Shares Sold by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC lowered its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,041 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,388 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 210.1% in the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA HDV opened at $96.92 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $101.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.42. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $91.24 and a 1 year high of $110.91.

