iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:HEWG) Stock Price Up 3.5%

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:HEWG – Get Rating) shares traded up 3.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $24.68 and last traded at $24.61. 11,817 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 83,196 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.78.

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.93.

