iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYXF) Stock Price Up 2.2%

iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYXF – Get Rating)’s share price rose 2.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $43.38 and last traded at $43.38. Approximately 11,736 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 29,321 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.43.

iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 2.2 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.45.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.