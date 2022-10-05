iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:ICLN) Shares Up 3.2%

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:ICLN – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 3.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $20.47 and last traded at $20.30. 3,820,237 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 5,635,538 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.68.
iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Trading Up 3.2 %
The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.92 and a 200 day moving average of $20.45.
