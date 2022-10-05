iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GNMA) Stock Price Up 0.6%

Shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GNMA – Get Rating) rose 0.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $43.64 and last traded at $43.53. Approximately 93,873 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 32% from the average daily volume of 71,323 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.27.

iShares GNMA Bond ETF Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.81.

