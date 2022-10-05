iShares iBonds 2026 Term High Yield and Income ETF (BATS:IBHF) Shares Up 1.2%

iShares iBonds 2026 Term High Yield and Income ETF (BATS:IBHF – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 1.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $22.42 and last traded at $22.17. 16,868 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $21.90.

iShares iBonds 2026 Term High Yield and Income ETF Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.06.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares iBonds 2026 Term High Yield and Income ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in iShares iBonds 2026 Term High Yield and Income ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its holdings in iShares iBonds 2026 Term High Yield and Income ETF (BATS:IBHF – Get Rating) by 96.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 147,705 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,353 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings in iShares iBonds 2026 Term High Yield and Income ETF were worth $3,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

