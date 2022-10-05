iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:IBTF) Stock Price Up 0.1%

iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:IBTF – Get Rating)’s share price rose 0.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $23.38 and last traded at $23.35. Approximately 144,445 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 43% from the average daily volume of 100,842 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.33.
iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Treasury ETF Trading Up 0.1 %
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.90.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Treasury ETF (IBTF)
- Don’t Give Up on These Q3 Losers
- The Anatomy of a Great Pension Plan
- 3 Safe Earnings Plays for a Risk-Off Market
- Tyson Foods Takes a Lickin’ and Keeps on Tickin’ Lower
- Small-Cap Catalyst Pharma Is Among Market’s Best Price Performers
Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.