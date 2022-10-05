iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:IBTF) Stock Price Up 0.1%

iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:IBTF – Get Rating)’s share price rose 0.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $23.38 and last traded at $23.35. Approximately 144,445 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 43% from the average daily volume of 100,842 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.33.

iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Treasury ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.90.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.