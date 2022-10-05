iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:IBTG) Shares Up 0.1%

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:IBTG – Get Rating) shares shot up 0.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $22.82 and last traded at $22.77. 27,003 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 26% from the average session volume of 36,254 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.74.

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.50.

