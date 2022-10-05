iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:IBTJ) Stock Price Up 0.2%

iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:IBTJ – Get Rating) rose 0.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $21.88 and last traded at $21.79. Approximately 4,444 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 9,505 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.74.

iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.74.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.