iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:IBTK) Stock Price Up 0.3%

Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:IBTK – Get Rating) rose 0.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $19.95 and last traded at $19.85. Approximately 16,148 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 57,400 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.80.

iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.84.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.