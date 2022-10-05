iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IFGL) Trading 1.8% Higher

iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IFGL – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 1.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $19.76 and last traded at $19.70. 21,932 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 33,106 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.35.
iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF Stock Up 1.8 %
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.65.
