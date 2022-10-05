iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUS) Trading Up 4.6%

iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUS – Get Rating) shares were up 4.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $43.68 and last traded at $43.67. Approximately 7,070 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 29,832 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.73.

iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.08.

