iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL) Holdings Trimmed by UMB Bank n.a.

UMB Bank n.a. lowered its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL – Get Rating) by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,301 shares of the company’s stock after selling 605 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF were worth $117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 1,191.7% during the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 8.2% during the second quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 308.4% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $214,000.

Shares of IWL stock opened at $89.55 on Wednesday. iShares Russell Top 200 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $84.80 and a fifty-two week high of $115.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.51.

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, capitalization-weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

