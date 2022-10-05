iShares S&P/TSX Canadian Dividend Aristocrats Index ETF (TSE:CDZ) Trading 2.1% Higher

Shares of iShares S&P/TSX Canadian Dividend Aristocrats Index ETF (TSE:CDZ – Get Rating) traded up 2.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$29.52 and last traded at C$29.50. 24,889 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 3% from the average session volume of 24,094 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$28.90.

iShares S&P/TSX Canadian Dividend Aristocrats Index ETF Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$30.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$31.21.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P/TSX Canadian Dividend Aristocrats Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P/TSX Canadian Dividend Aristocrats Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.