iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Stock Holdings Decreased by Altium Wealth Management LLC

Altium Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 520 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Avion Wealth acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA TIP opened at $106.67 on Wednesday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $104.63 and a one year high of $131.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.36.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

