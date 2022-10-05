IsoPlexis (NASDAQ:ISO) Trading 4% Higher

IsoPlexis Co. (NASDAQ:ISO – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.83 and last traded at $1.82. 19,663 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 84,349 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.75.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. SVB Leerink lowered IsoPlexis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley downgraded IsoPlexis from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th.

IsoPlexis Stock Up 4.0 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.47. The company has a quick ratio of 6.78, a current ratio of 10.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Insider Buying and Selling at IsoPlexis

IsoPlexis ( NASDAQ:ISO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.64 million. IsoPlexis had a negative net margin of 535.02% and a negative return on equity of 159.40%. On average, research analysts anticipate that IsoPlexis Co. will post -2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Sean Mackay acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.99 per share, for a total transaction of $29,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 914,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,819,588.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Sean Mackay acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.99 per share, for a total transaction of $29,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 914,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,819,588.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Richard W. Rew II purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.99 per share, for a total transaction of $39,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 65,506 shares of company stock worth $128,406 over the last quarter. 6.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of IsoPlexis

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ISO. Northpond Ventures LLC acquired a new stake in IsoPlexis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,920,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in IsoPlexis by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 645,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after acquiring an additional 151,370 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council acquired a new stake in IsoPlexis in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $288,000. State Street Corp increased its position in IsoPlexis by 95.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 122,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 59,966 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in IsoPlexis by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 335,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 32,114 shares during the period. 48.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IsoPlexis Company Profile

IsoPlexis Corporation, a life sciences company, provides solutions for the development of curative medicines and personalized therapeutics in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Belgium, France, the Czech Republic, Spain, Germany, Sweden, Italy, Israel, Switzerland, China and Taiwan, Singapore, Japan, Australia, and Korea.

