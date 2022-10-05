Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Shares Sold by Wealthfront Advisers LLC

Wealthfront Advisers LLC lowered its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,159 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 188 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JKHY. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 160.9% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 4,422,791 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $783,275,000 after acquiring an additional 2,727,700 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 77.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,040,077 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $204,945,000 after purchasing an additional 454,724 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 215.8% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 642,639 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $126,632,000 after purchasing an additional 439,114 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,900,000. Finally, Walker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,884,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on JKHY shares. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Jack Henry & Associates presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $184.00.

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Performance

Jack Henry & Associates stock opened at $188.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $197.71 and a 200-day moving average of $191.60. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 52 week low of $147.50 and a 52 week high of $212.62.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $482.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.30 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 26.99% and a net margin of 18.68%. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jack Henry & Associates Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.68%.

Jack Henry & Associates Profile

(Get Rating)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JKHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.