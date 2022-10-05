Jamieson Wellness Inc. (TSE:JWEL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Jamieson Wellness Inc. (TSE:JWEL – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$44.16.

A number of analysts have weighed in on JWEL shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Jamieson Wellness from C$46.00 to C$45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. TD Securities raised Jamieson Wellness from a “buy” rating to an “action list buy” rating and set a C$50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 29th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Michael Al Pilato sold 8,771 shares of Jamieson Wellness stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$37.34, for a total transaction of C$327,505.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,381 shares in the company, valued at C$835,697.59. In other news, Director Michael Al Pilato sold 8,771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$37.34, for a total transaction of C$327,505.63. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$835,697.59. Also, Senior Officer Donald Bird sold 18,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$37.34, for a total transaction of C$689,363.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$942,750.22.

Jamieson Wellness Stock Performance

Jamieson Wellness Increases Dividend

Shares of TSE JWEL opened at C$35.15 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$36.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$35.26. The company has a market cap of C$1.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.25. Jamieson Wellness has a 12 month low of C$32.02 and a 12 month high of C$41.74.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a positive change from Jamieson Wellness’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. Jamieson Wellness’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.51%.

Jamieson Wellness Company Profile

Jamieson Wellness Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells natural health products in Canada and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Jamieson Brands and Strategic Partners. The Jamieson Brands segment offers health products for humans, including vitamins, herbals, and mineral nutritional supplements; and over-the-counter remedies under the Jamieson and Lorna Vanderhaeghe brands, as well as sports nutrition products under the Progressive, Precision, and Iron Vegan brands.

Featured Articles

