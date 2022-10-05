Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Home Depot in a research report issued on Monday, October 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Matuszewski now anticipates that the home improvement retailer will post earnings of $4.34 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $4.27. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $394.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Home Depot’s current full-year earnings is $16.64 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Home Depot’s Q2 2024 earnings at $5.36 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $4.43 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $3.63 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $17.77 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $4.62 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $5.78 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $19.30 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Home Depot to $334.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot to $360.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $365.68.

Home Depot Trading Up 2.1 %

Home Depot stock opened at $289.56 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $295.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $296.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $296.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.96. Home Depot has a 52-week low of $264.51 and a 52-week high of $420.61.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $5.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.95 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $43.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.33 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.88% and a negative return on equity of 21,952.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.53 EPS.

Institutional Trading of Home Depot

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at $473,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 89.5% in the 4th quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 1,889 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $784,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 679.2% in the 4th quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 9,647 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,004,000 after acquiring an additional 8,409 shares in the last quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,586 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,733,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindenwold Advisors purchased a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,914,000. 68.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total value of $4,000,689.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,522 shares in the company, valued at $10,917,927.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total value of $300,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,857,646.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total value of $4,000,689.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,917,927.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, August 18th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.71%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

See Also

