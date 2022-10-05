Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR)

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2023 EPS estimates for Spirit AeroSystems in a report issued on Monday, October 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now forecasts that the aerospace company will post earnings of $0.90 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.10. The consensus estimate for Spirit AeroSystems’ current full-year earnings is ($1.92) per share.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported ($1.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.98). The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative return on equity of 88.69% and a negative net margin of 9.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.31) earnings per share.

Spirit AeroSystems Stock Performance

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SPR. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $50.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $53.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.80.

Shares of NYSE:SPR opened at $25.27 on Tuesday. Spirit AeroSystems has a 12 month low of $21.51 and a 12 month high of $53.31. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.45 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.16.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 242.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,197 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 122,568 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,281,000 after buying an additional 5,955 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 99.4% in the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 33,549 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 16,721 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 36,482.5% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,281,450 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $141,395,000 after purchasing an additional 3,272,480 shares during the period. Finally, Stanley Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 50.8% during the 4th quarter. Stanley Capital Management LLC now owns 142,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,140,000 after acquiring an additional 48,000 shares during the last quarter. 83.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spirit AeroSystems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 9th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.16%. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1.02%.

Spirit AeroSystems Company Profile

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, struts/pylons, nacelles, and related engine structural components; and wings and wing components, including flight control surfaces, as well as other structural parts.

Featured Stories

