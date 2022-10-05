Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Decrease Earnings Estimates for Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM)

Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Summit Materials in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, October 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now anticipates that the construction company will earn $0.34 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.39. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Summit Materials’ current full-year earnings is $1.39 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Summit Materials’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.46 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.99 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Summit Materials from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Summit Materials to $35.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Summit Materials to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Summit Materials from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Summit Materials from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Summit Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.22.

SUM opened at $25.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Summit Materials has a twelve month low of $21.99 and a twelve month high of $41.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.39.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. Summit Materials had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The firm had revenue of $631.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $644.45 million.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Summit Materials by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,295,416 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $92,138,000 after purchasing an additional 31,192 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 132,494 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,318,000 after acquiring an additional 25,979 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Summit Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 22,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $888,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 59.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,384,589 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $256,277,000 after acquiring an additional 2,383,606 shares in the last quarter.

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, and residential and nonresidential end markets. It operates through three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

