Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Lift Earnings Estimates for Japan Tobacco Inc. (OTCMKTS:JAPAY)

Japan Tobacco Inc. (OTCMKTS:JAPAY – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Japan Tobacco in a note issued to investors on Monday, October 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst O. Bennett now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.85 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.81. The consensus estimate for Japan Tobacco’s current full-year earnings is $0.81 per share.

Japan Tobacco (OTCMKTS:JAPAY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. The firm had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.07 billion. Japan Tobacco had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 15.23%.

Japan Tobacco Stock Performance

About Japan Tobacco

Shares of JAPAY stock opened at $8.34 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 0.37. Japan Tobacco has a fifty-two week low of $7.93 and a fifty-two week high of $10.63.

Japan Tobacco Inc, a tobacco company, manufactures and sells tobacco products, prescription drugs, and processed foods in Japan and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Domestic Tobacco, International Tobacco, Pharmaceutical, and Processed Food. It offers tobacco products, such as cigarettes, cigars, pipe tobacco, oral tobacco, waterpipe tobacco, kretek, and fine cut products under the Winston, Camel, MEVIUS, and LD brands.

