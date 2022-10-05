Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Martin Marietta Materials, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:MLM)

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Martin Marietta Materials in a report released on Monday, October 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings per share of $4.57 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $4.66. The consensus estimate for Martin Marietta Materials’ current full-year earnings is $13.27 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Martin Marietta Materials’ Q2 2023 earnings at $4.64 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $4.43 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $15.34 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $17.44 EPS.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The construction company reported $3.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.72 by $0.24. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 11.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.81 earnings per share. Martin Marietta Materials’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Martin Marietta Materials Price Performance

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on MLM. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Friday, August 19th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials to $410.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Martin Marietta Materials to $392.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $370.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $411.18.

Martin Marietta Materials stock opened at $335.94 on Tuesday. Martin Marietta Materials has a 1 year low of $284.99 and a 1 year high of $446.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $346.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $342.46. The company has a market cap of $20.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.31, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 3.63.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the second quarter valued at $29,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

Martin Marietta Materials Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. This is a boost from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.67%.

About Martin Marietta Materials

(Get Rating)

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.