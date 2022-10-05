Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Martin Marietta Materials, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:MLM)

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Martin Marietta Materials in a report released on Monday, October 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings per share of $4.57 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $4.66. The consensus estimate for Martin Marietta Materials’ current full-year earnings is $13.27 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Martin Marietta Materials’ Q2 2023 earnings at $4.64 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $4.43 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $15.34 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $17.44 EPS.
Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The construction company reported $3.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.72 by $0.24. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 11.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.81 earnings per share. Martin Marietta Materials’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year.
Martin Marietta Materials Price Performance
Martin Marietta Materials stock opened at $335.94 on Tuesday. Martin Marietta Materials has a 1 year low of $284.99 and a 1 year high of $446.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $346.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $342.46. The company has a market cap of $20.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.31, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 3.63.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the second quarter valued at $29,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 93.51% of the company’s stock.
Martin Marietta Materials Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. This is a boost from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.67%.
About Martin Marietta Materials
Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.
