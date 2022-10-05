Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Warner Music Group Corp.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:WMG)

Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Warner Music Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Uerkwitz now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.01 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.11. The consensus estimate for Warner Music Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.90 per share.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. Warner Music Group had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 351.69%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on WMG. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Warner Music Group from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Barclays cut their price target on Warner Music Group from $37.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. TheStreet cut Warner Music Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Warner Music Group from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Warner Music Group from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.38.

Shares of WMG stock opened at $25.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.01, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $12.88 billion, a PE ratio of 30.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.18. Warner Music Group has a 1-year low of $22.75 and a 1-year high of $50.23.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. This is a positive change from Warner Music Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Warner Music Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.11%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMG. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in Warner Music Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new position in Warner Music Group in the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Warner Music Group by 17.6% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in Warner Music Group by 6.3% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 7,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Warner Music Group in the second quarter valued at about $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.44% of the company’s stock.

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin' Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville.

