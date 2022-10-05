JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Holdings Decreased by Garland Capital Management Inc.

Garland Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 47,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,195 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 4.0% of Garland Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Garland Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $5,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 41,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,718,000 after purchasing an additional 4,575 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 159,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,948,000 after purchasing an additional 8,893 shares in the last quarter. Coerente Capital Management increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Coerente Capital Management now owns 36,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,104,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 3,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adams Wealth Management increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 1,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. 68.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on JPM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $174.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a $145.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $133.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays set a $200.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.90.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $112.77 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $115.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.48. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $104.40 and a 52-week high of $172.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $330.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.07.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by ($0.09). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 30.41%. The business had revenue of $30.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.33 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.10%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

