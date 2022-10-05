JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Purchased by TFG Advisers LLC

TFG Advisers LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 2.0% of TFG Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. TFG Advisers LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,800,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 118.2% during the 1st quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Activest Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 284.0% during the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SFI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter worth about $54,255,000. 68.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on JPM. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $134.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Barclays set a $200.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $117.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $145.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.90.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 4.7 %

Shares of JPM opened at $112.77 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $104.40 and a 12 month high of $172.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $115.06 and its 200-day moving average is $120.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $330.71 billion, a PE ratio of 9.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.85 by ($0.09). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 30.41%. The business had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.33 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.10%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

